Khalid and Shawn Mendes perform at We Can Survive

Kevin Winter, Getty

ICYMI: Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Khalid + More Show Their True Colors at We Can Survive

It's pink

October 21, 2018

Couldn’t join us at our annual We Can Survive event in Los Angeles yesterday (October 20)? We've got you covered!

Related: Has Shawn Mendes Pooped his Pants + Is Khalid Done Being an 'American Teen'?

Here are the best scenes from the show with Shawn MendesKhalid, Charlie Puth, and more reminding us October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and why they think pink:

"The human spirit is stronger than anything that can happen to it." 

A portion of all proceeds from We Can Survive 2018 goes to benefit Young Survival Coalition.  Now in its 20th year, Young Survival Coalition (YSC) is the premier organization dedicated to the critical issues unique to young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer. YSC offers resources, connections and outreach so women feel supported, empowered, and hopeful.

We can survive. 

Tags: 
We Can Survive 2018
Shawn Mendes
Khalid
G-Eazy
Ella Mai
Tyga
Meghan Trainor
NF
Marshmello

Recent On-Demand Audio
10.19.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Have You Ever Been Too Nice In A Situation But Wish You Went Savage Instead?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What Would Your Ex Say About You In A Relationship Exit Interview?  - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listeners Asked Each Other About Halloween Costume Fetishes in Hookup Hotline! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
10.18.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio