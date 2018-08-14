How Charlie Puth Became One of the World’s Hottest Pop Stars

By Scott T. Sterling

Charlie Puth is having a moment.

With his sophomore album, Voicenotes, the New Jersey native revealed himself to be genuine article. The full-length, which arrived in May of this year, came front-loaded with hits--namely, lead single, Attention, a funky pop dance track that peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Video of Charlie Puth - Attention

Voicenotes also found Puth taking big risks, like putting himself in the studio alongside bona fide legends for new songs. The album’s first promotional single, “If You Leave Me Now,” the singer teamed up with R&B legends, Boyz II Men. The resulting throwback track harkens to Boyz II Men’s glory days, and Puth more than holds his own with “End of the Road” singers.

Video of BJeCOo_CRyE

For the song “Change,” Puth turned to another music legend to sweeten the track: none less than James Taylor. The warm, acoustic tune invokes Taylor’s ‘70s sound, with Puth matching well with the folk-pop hero vocally.

Video of Charlie Puth - Change (feat. James Taylor) [Official Audio>

Voicenotes’ iconic album cover image has generated its own social impact, spawning the #PuthChallenge--fans recreating the cover’s image with often comedic results. It’s grown to encompass pretty much any and all available images of Puth on the Internet, and even GIFS.

did this a while ago but i feel like i nailed the #PuthChallenge hehe--



[ @charlieputh > pic.twitter.com/jPyiOkqi2Y — lia (@putherapy) August 12, 2018

Fresh from last night’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Puth is bringing the Voicenotes tour to Los Angeles tonight with a show at the Greek Theatre with special guest Hailee Steinfeld.

