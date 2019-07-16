Getty Images' Photofest

Harry Styles Is Rumored To Play Prince Eric In the Revived 'The Little Mermaid'

July 16, 2019
Sha la la la la my oh my! Harry Styles is in the talks of playing Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action re-make of 'The Little Mermaid' alongside Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa Mccarthy as Ursula. Can you say swoon? Harry Styles is famously known from the worldwide popular boyband, One Direction and made his solo debut after the band broke up. Harry made his first on screen acting debut in 'Dunkirk' so he won't be new to the big screen!

Who would be your choice for Prince Eric?

 

Boston, Live On Tour.

