Beyoncé Celebrates 37th Birthday

By: Yasmin Cortez

Happy Birthday to arguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time, an icon, the queen herself Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter.

Today Beyoncé, “Woke Up Like This” in the most “Flawless” way and the Bey-hive, got in "Formation" by sending an outpour of love and wishes to show how “Crazy In Love” they are with the 37-year old singer.

The 22-time Grammy award winner also received love from celebrities like Zendaya, DJ Khaled, Missy Elliot and many more who expressed their appreciation and respect on this #BeyDay.

The singer’s mother, Tina Lawson, posted a heartwarming photo of a four-month-old Beyoncé on Instagram saying, “Sometimes I can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom!”

Tina Knowles

Missy Elliott

.@Beyonce Happy Birthday! We have done many songs together & when people ask me how is it 2 work with --Bey I say she has always been a Star since day 1 & I knew she would become a Legend because of her drive & hard work from young---- I’m proud of you bey enjoy your BDAY-------- pic.twitter.com/UjMhEWk3rW — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 4, 2018

Zara Larsson

Happy birthday to my forever inspiration and best one to ever do it @Beyonce ⭐️ — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) September 4, 2018

DJ Khaled

Happy B day to the QUEEN! @beyonce ! BLESS UP ! pic.twitter.com/Os13H1Vc9C — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) September 4, 2018

Laverne Cox

Everyone knows everyday is #BEYDAY for me. But one more time for this very special day I had to bring back a moment from my #glamroomchronicles. Thank you @beyonce for being an endless source of inspiration for me, ENDLESS!!!!!#HappyBirthdayBeyonce. We love you so much #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/4Z8A4jaKon — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) September 4, 2018

Jim Gaffigan

Carolina Panthers

Ava DuVernay

It’s midnight on the east coast. Time to offer well wishes and warmest regards to a living legend. Put some respeck on it. A happy, healthy, best life living birthday to @Beyonce. And many more! -- pic.twitter.com/h5I5CWrusf — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 4, 2018

Zendaya

Steve Harvey

