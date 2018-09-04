Beyoncé Celebrates 37th Birthday

September 4, 2018

By: Yasmin Cortez

Happy Birthday to arguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time, an icon, the queen herself Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter.  

Today Beyoncé, “Woke Up Like This” in the most “Flawless” way and the Bey-hive, got in "Formation" by sending an outpour of love and wishes to show how “Crazy In Love” they are with the 37-year old singer.

The 22-time Grammy award winner also received love from celebrities like Zendaya, DJ Khaled, Missy Elliot and many more who expressed their appreciation and respect on this #BeyDay.

The singer’s mother, Tina Lawson, posted a heartwarming photo of a four-month-old Beyoncé on Instagram saying, “Sometimes I can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom!”

 

Tina Knowles

It’s already your birthday where you are ❤️So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️------------------

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

 

Missy Elliott

 

Zara Larsson

 

DJ Khaled

 

Laverne Cox

 

Jim Gaffigan

 

Carolina Panthers

 

Ava DuVernay

 

Zendaya

 

Steve Harvey

Tags: 
Beyonce
birthday
queen bey

Recent On-Demand Audio
9.4.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
9.4.18 Our Listener Supports Virgins But Definitely Isn't One ”The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
IG Sensation Paul Flart Confronts Chelsea Because of Her Comments About Him!  - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our 'Tipsy Talk' Interviewer Joao Was More Drunk Than The Person He Interviewed!  - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Would You Ever Marry A Virgin? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio