Beyoncé Celebrates 37th Birthday
By: Yasmin Cortez
Happy Birthday to arguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time, an icon, the queen herself Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter.
Today Beyoncé, “Woke Up Like This” in the most “Flawless” way and the Bey-hive, got in "Formation" by sending an outpour of love and wishes to show how “Crazy In Love” they are with the 37-year old singer.
The 22-time Grammy award winner also received love from celebrities like Zendaya, DJ Khaled, Missy Elliot and many more who expressed their appreciation and respect on this #BeyDay.
The singer’s mother, Tina Lawson, posted a heartwarming photo of a four-month-old Beyoncé on Instagram saying, “Sometimes I can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom!”
Tina Knowles
It’s already your birthday where you are ❤️So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️------------------
Missy Elliott
.@Beyonce Happy Birthday! We have done many songs together & when people ask me how is it 2 work with --Bey I say she has always been a Star since day 1 & I knew she would become a Legend because of her drive & hard work from young---- I’m proud of you bey enjoy your BDAY-------- pic.twitter.com/UjMhEWk3rW— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 4, 2018
Zara Larsson
Happy birthday to my forever inspiration and best one to ever do it @Beyonce ⭐️— Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) September 4, 2018
DJ Khaled
Happy B day to the QUEEN! @beyonce ! BLESS UP ! pic.twitter.com/Os13H1Vc9C— DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) September 4, 2018
Laverne Cox
Everyone knows everyday is #BEYDAY for me. But one more time for this very special day I had to bring back a moment from my #glamroomchronicles. Thank you @beyonce for being an endless source of inspiration for me, ENDLESS!!!!!#HappyBirthdayBeyonce. We love you so much #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/4Z8A4jaKon— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) September 4, 2018
Jim Gaffigan
Happy birthday to the best ex-girlfriend ever @Beyonce. #BeyDay pic.twitter.com/REu66PC4ar— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) September 4, 2018
Carolina Panthers
When @Beyonce is on the postgame playlist— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 4, 2018
(Repost via @CManhertz) pic.twitter.com/pyLqnUXZ0B
Ava DuVernay
It’s midnight on the east coast. Time to offer well wishes and warmest regards to a living legend. Put some respeck on it. A happy, healthy, best life living birthday to @Beyonce. And many more! -- pic.twitter.com/h5I5CWrusf— Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 4, 2018
Zendaya
HAPPY #BeyDay !!!!!!----— Zendaya (@Zendaya) September 4, 2018
Steve Harvey
In my lifetime, I have never seen a woman perform at the level you do. Truly the greatest singer in the world today. Thank you @Beyonce and Happy Birthday! #BeyDay pic.twitter.com/LyMg2wE0er— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 4, 2018