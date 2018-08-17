Happy Birthday from 97.1 AMP Radio!

We heard today's your birthday... so here's a special message from 97.1 AMP Radio's Yesi Ortiz.

We also wanted to make sure you took full advantage of today - here's a list of some free stuff you can get around town!

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free birthday dessert when you join the Buffalo Circle.

Get a free birthday dessert when you join the Buffalo Circle. Chick-fil-A: Become an Email Insider, and get a special birthday offer. Chick-fil-A did inform us that the freebies are at the discretion of the franchise owner, so check with your local store for details.

Become an Email Insider, and get a special birthday offer. Chick-fil-A did inform us that the freebies are at the discretion of the franchise owner, so check with your local store for details. Cinnabon: Subscribe to Club Cinnabon, and get a special gift on your birthday.

Subscribe to Club Cinnabon, and get a special gift on your birthday. Dairy Queen: Receive a buy-one-get-one Blizzard coupon on your birthday by signing up for the Blizzard Fan Club.

Receive a buy-one-get-one Blizzard coupon on your birthday by signing up for the Blizzard Fan Club. Denny’s: Stop by Denny’s, and get a free Grand Slam on your birthday (with ID)!

Stop by Denny’s, and get a free Grand Slam on your birthday (with ID)! Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free beverage on your birthday by signing up for the DD Perks Rewards Program.

Get a free beverage on your birthday by signing up for the DD Perks Rewards Program. IHOP: Sign up for the Pancake Revolution, and receive a free meal on your birthday.

Sign up for the Pancake Revolution, and receive a free meal on your birthday. Jack in the Box: Register to receive a special offer on your birthday.

Register to receive a special offer on your birthday. Jersey Mike’s Subs: Get a free sub and drink when you sign up for the email club.

Get a free sub and drink when you sign up for the email club. Medieval Times: Receive free admission when you sign up for email updates.

Receive free admission when you sign up for email updates. Olive Garden: Get a complimentary appetizer or dessert on your birthday by signing up for the eClub.

Get a complimentary appetizer or dessert on your birthday by signing up for the eClub. Starbucks: Get a free birthday drink by signing up for Starbucks Rewards.

Get a free birthday drink by signing up for Starbucks Rewards. Victoria’s Secret: Sign up for an Angel Card, and get a birthday gift worth $10.

Sign up for an Angel Card, and get a birthday gift worth $10. Wingstop: Get a free order of seasoned fries on your birthday when you sign up for The Club.

Get a free order of seasoned fries on your birthday when you sign up for The Club. Wienerschnitzel: Join the Wiener Lovers' Club, and get a free coupon each year on your birthday.

Join the Wiener Lovers' Club, and get a free coupon each year on your birthday. Applebee's: Dessert's on the restaurant for members of the EClub.

Dessert's on the restaurant for members of the EClub. Baja Fresh Mexican Grill: Birthdays are tasty at Club Baja, where you get a free burrito on your birthday with membership.

Check out all the 97.1 AMP Radio Contests HERE!