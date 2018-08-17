Happy Birthday from 97.1 AMP Radio!
August 17, 2018
We heard today's your birthday... so here's a special message from 97.1 AMP Radio's Yesi Ortiz.
We also wanted to make sure you took full advantage of today - here's a list of some free stuff you can get around town!
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free birthday dessert when you join the Buffalo Circle.
- Chick-fil-A: Become an Email Insider, and get a special birthday offer. Chick-fil-A did inform us that the freebies are at the discretion of the franchise owner, so check with your local store for details.
- Cinnabon: Subscribe to Club Cinnabon, and get a special gift on your birthday.
- Dairy Queen: Receive a buy-one-get-one Blizzard coupon on your birthday by signing up for the Blizzard Fan Club.
- Denny’s: Stop by Denny’s, and get a free Grand Slam on your birthday (with ID)!
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free beverage on your birthday by signing up for the DD Perks Rewards Program.
- IHOP: Sign up for the Pancake Revolution, and receive a free meal on your birthday.
- Jack in the Box: Register to receive a special offer on your birthday.
- Jersey Mike’s Subs: Get a free sub and drink when you sign up for the email club.
- Medieval Times: Receive free admission when you sign up for email updates.
- Olive Garden: Get a complimentary appetizer or dessert on your birthday by signing up for the eClub.
- Starbucks: Get a free birthday drink by signing up for Starbucks Rewards.
- Victoria’s Secret: Sign up for an Angel Card, and get a birthday gift worth $10.
- Wingstop: Get a free order of seasoned fries on your birthday when you sign up for The Club.
- Wienerschnitzel: Join the Wiener Lovers' Club, and get a free coupon each year on your birthday.
- Applebee's: Dessert's on the restaurant for members of the EClub.
- Baja Fresh Mexican Grill: Birthdays are tasty at Club Baja, where you get a free burrito on your birthday with membership.
