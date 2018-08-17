Happy Birthday from 97.1 AMP Radio!

August 17, 2018

We heard today's your birthday... so here's a special message from 97.1 AMP Radio's Yesi Ortiz. 

We also wanted to make sure you took full advantage of today - here's a list of some free stuff you can get around town!

  • Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free birthday dessert when you join the Buffalo Circle.
  • Chick-fil-A: Become an Email Insider, and get a special birthday offer. Chick-fil-A did inform us that the freebies are at the discretion of the franchise owner, so check with your local store for details.
  • Cinnabon: Subscribe to Club Cinnabon, and get a special gift on your birthday.
  • Dairy Queen: Receive a buy-one-get-one Blizzard coupon on your birthday by signing up for the Blizzard Fan Club.
  • Denny’s: Stop by Denny’s, and get a free Grand Slam on your birthday (with ID)!
  • Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free beverage on your birthday by signing up for the DD Perks Rewards Program.
  • IHOP: Sign up for the Pancake Revolution, and receive a free meal on your birthday.
  • Jack in the Box: Register to receive a special offer on your birthday.
  • Jersey Mike’s Subs: Get a free sub and drink when you sign up for the email club.
  • Medieval Times: Receive free admission when you sign up for email updates.
  • Olive Garden: Get a complimentary appetizer or dessert on your birthday by signing up for the eClub.
  • Starbucks: Get a free birthday drink by signing up for Starbucks Rewards.
  • Victoria’s Secret: Sign up for an Angel Card, and get a birthday gift worth $10.
  • Wingstop: Get a free order of seasoned fries on your birthday when you sign up for The Club.
  • Wienerschnitzel: Join the Wiener Lovers' Club, and get a free coupon each year on your birthday.
  • Applebee's: Dessert's on the restaurant for members of the EClub.
  • Baja Fresh Mexican Grill: Birthdays are tasty at Club Baja, where you get a free burrito on your birthday with membership.

Check out all the 97.1 AMP Radio Contests HERE!

Tags: 
Happy Birthday

Recent On-Demand Audio
8.16.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
8.16.18 Could A GOAT Also Be A MILF? "The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Do You Know The True Meaning of ‘Lit’ & Other Slang Words? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What’s Your Most Embarrassing School Fail ?! (You’re Not Alone) - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
These Flirting Secrets May Help You Score A Date! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio