Halsey Sits With Booker and Talks About Her Empowering Song "Nightmare"

May 17, 2019

Halsey talks about being like a chameleon, love for her fans and her new empowering single "Nightmare".

no sweet dream, but im one hell of a night ◾️ 5.17

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Tags: 
halsey
Interview
Booker

