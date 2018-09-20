Going to Beyonce & Jay-Z at the Rose Bowl? Here's What You Need To Know!

Here's what to expect for Jay-Z & Beyonce this weekend!

IMPORTANT ARRIVAL INFORMATION FOR JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ FANS!

Full houses expected this weekend - fans attending the On The Run II Tour at the Rose Bowl will want to arrive early & carpool to help beat traffic! Click on "Event Info" below for the venue's rules for entry, clear bag policy & best ways to arrive to the show!

Heavy traffic is expected this weekend. Please arrive early as to not miss a minute of the show!

In addition, the “Rose Bowl Happy Hour ” begins at 3:30 pm near the Brookside Restaurant and gives fans their first shot at scoring tour merchandise, a wide variety of food and beverage options, great pre-show music and the chance to hang with other fans while getting pumped for the concert!

Book a reservation at Brookside Restaurant via email at:

[email protected]

Key timing for the Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert:

• Rose Bowl Stadium Parking Opens: 3:30 PM

• Rose Bowl Happy Hour: 3:30 PM

• Park & Ride Shuttle Operations Begin: 4:30 PM

• Gates Open: 6:00 PM

• Concert Begins: 7:30 PM

Don't miss the Official Pre-Party before the show featuring:

• Prizes, games, and radio broadcasts

• Giveaways including tickets, merchandise, ticket upgrades and food & beverage

• Food and drink specials

• Big Screen TV’s featuring College and NFL football games

• Relax and beat the traffic at Brookside Restaurant during Rose Bowl Happy Hour!