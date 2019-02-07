Who Do the Oddsmakers Like at Sunday's GRAMMY Awards?

By Brad Hornsby

Ahead of this Sunday's GRAMMY Awards, oddsmakers have released who they like on Music's Biggest Night.

Bookmaker.eu predicts that "This is America" from Childish Gambino will win Record of the Year and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" will take home the statue for Song of the Year.

"Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage is the long shot for Record of the Year at +2717 (27 to 1). That means if you placed a $100 bet and "Rockstar" wins you would take home a cool $2700.

The other long shots in the field are "The Middle" from Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey for Song of the Year at +2800 (28 to 1) and Dirty Computer from Janelle Monae for Album of the Year at +352 (35 to 1).

The other categories that they are making odds for are much closer with no odds on favorite with the exception of Best New Artist with H.E.R. at basically even odds of +101 where a winning bet of $100 would net you $101.

Odds to win Record of the Year

"I Like It" - Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin +1081 (10 to 1)

"God's Plan" - Drake +1196 (11.5 to 1)

"Rockstar" - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage +2717 (27 to 1)

"The Joke" - Brandi Carlile +2581 (25 to 1)

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper +200 (2 to 1)

"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey +2053 (20 to 1)

"This Is America" - Childish Gambino -185 (1 to 1.8)

"All The Stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA +631 (6 to 1)

Odds to win Album of the Year

Invasion Of Privacy - Cardi B +1113 (11 to 1)

H.E.R. - H.E.R +2039 (20 to 1)

Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves +166 (1.5 to 1)

By The Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile +1420 (14 to 1)

BeerBongs & Bentleys - Post Malone +2039 (20 to 1)

Black Panther: The Album - Various Artists +156 (1.5 to 1)

Scorpion - Drake +479 (4.5 to 1)

Dirty Computer - Janelle Monae +352 (35 to 1)

Odds to Win Song of the Year

"All The Stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA +800 ( 8 to 1)

"In My Blood" - Shawn Mendes +1500 (15 to 1)

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper -250 (1 to 2.5)

"Boo'd Up" - Ella Mai +2000 (20 to 1)

"The Joke" - Brandi Carlile +1500 (15 to 1)

"This is America" - Childish Gambino +275 (2.5 to 1)

"God's Plan" - Drake +1500 (15 to 1)

"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey +2800 (28 to 1)

Odds to win Best New Artist

Chloe X Halle +1565 (15.5 to 1)

H.E.R. +101 (1 to 1)

Bebe Rexha +753 (7.5 to 1)

Luke Combs +1565 (15.5 to 1)

Dua Lipa +162 (1.5 to 1)

Jorja Smith +1783 (17.5 to 1)

Greta Van Fleet +561 (5.5 to 1)

Margo Price +1565 (15.5 to 1)