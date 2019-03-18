Founder Of Jelly Belly Releases New CBD-Infused Jelly Beans

March 18, 2019

(Via ALT 105.3) Jelly Belly creator David Klein has a new venture involving one of the world's most popular candies. He's now infusing them with cannabidiol so we can enjoy CBD-infused jelly beans.

Spectrum Confections offers up 38 different flavors of the CBD-infused jelly beans including toasted marshmallow, pina colada & more. Each bean is infused with 10mg of CBD and are sanded with dextrose to mask the CBD flavor inside.

Spectrum also offers sour & sugar-free jelly beans via their website.

Klein says that creating these new types of beans combines what he does best, creating candy & helping people.

Our new Spectrum(R) CBD jelly beans.

A post shared by Spectrum Confections (@spectrumconfections) on

Recent On-Demand Audio
3.18.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What Drunk Horror Did You Witness This St. Paddy’s Day Weekend?  - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Would You Hook Up With Your Ex For A Spring Fling?! - Amp Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
3.15.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Are You Honest When Asked About The Last Time You Hooked Up?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio