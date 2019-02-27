Foodie Guide to the 2019 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Related: Enter To Win A 4-Pack Of Tickets To The Disneyland Resort

It's time to get your grub on at the Happiest Place On Earth! Starting March 1, Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is "celebrating the beauty and bounty of California, the festival features unforgettable cuisine and beverages from regions across the Golden State." There will be 14 Festival Marketplaces with incredible menus, you can enjoy family-friendly seminars, celebrity chef sightings, a dinner with Disney chefs, and so much more!

See the full list of snacks below.

NUTS ABOUT CHEESE (near Carthay Circle Restaurant at the Festival Entrance)

Food:

Fiscalini White Cheddar Lager Soup served in a Mini Boudin Sourdough Bread Bowl (V)

Ham and Vella Jack Cheese Pinwheel with Smoked Pistachios

Creamy Oikos Yogurt Cheesecake (V)

Beverages:

Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Columbia Street, Amber Lager, San Diego

UNCORK CALIFORNIA (near Carthay Circle Restaurant at the Festival Entrance)

Food:

California Artisan Cheese Selection – Select from either Point Reyes Blue of Fiscalini White Cheddar Hand-crafted California Cheese (V)

Beverages:

White Wine Flight

Twomey Cellars, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa-Sonoma County

Simi, Chardonnay, “Reserve,” Russian River Valley, California

Patz & Hall, Chardonnay, “Dutton Ranch,” Russian River Valley, California

Red Wine Flight

Erath, Pinot Noir, Oregon

Klinker Brick Winery, Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi

Rowen, Blend, Sonoma County, California

Mimosa Flight

Hibiscus Mimosa

Tropical Mimosa

Mixed Berry Mimosa

Chandon Brut, Sparkling Wine, California

Assorted Wine Varietals

CITRUS GROVE (near Carthay Circle Restaurant at the Festival Entrance)

Food:

Orange Chicken and Rice

Citrus-brined Pork Roast with Tangy Barbecue Sauce and Lemon Pepper Slaw

Meyer Lemon Blue Diamond Almond Macaron (GF, V)

Beverages:

Meyer Lemon Ginger Mule

Ginger Beer (non-alcoholic)

CALIFORNIA CRAFT BREWS (near the Cars Land Entrance)

Food:

Pepperoni Pizza Egg Rolls with Marinara and Pesto Sauce

Beverages:

Bright and Balanced Beer Flight

Pizza Port California Honey Golden Ale

Hangar 24 Orange Wheat

Left Coast Pink Bikini Raspberry Wheat

Karl Strauss Columbia Street Amber Lager

Hobby and Bold Beer Flight

Smog City Sabre-Toothed Squirrel Amber Ale

Lost Winds Tropiclemente Tropical Ale IPA

Towne Park Blacksmith Black IPA

Asylum Rorschach Brown Ale

By the Glass – Bright and Balanced

Pizza Port Brewing Company, California Honey, Golden Ale, Solana Beach

Hangar 24 Craft Brewery, Orange Wheat, American Wheat Ale, Redlands

Left Coast Brewing Co., Pink Bikini, Raspberry Wheat, San Clemente

Three Weavers Brewing Company, Day Job, Pale Ale, Inglewood

Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Columbia Street, Amber Lager, San Diego

By the Glass – Hoppy and Bold

Smog City Brewing Co., Sabre-Toothed Squirrel, Hoppy Amber Ale, Torrance

Stereo Brewing Company, Perfect Day, American IPA, Placentia

Lost Winds Brewing Company, Tropiclemente, Tropical IPA, San Clemente

Towne Park Brew Co., Blacksmith, Black IPA, Anaheim

Asylum Brewing, Rorschach, Brown Ale with Kenyan Coffee, Anaheim

BERRY PATCH (near the Cars Land Entrance)

Food:

Strawberry and Coconut Rice “Frushi” with Sweet Oikos Yogurt Wasabi Sauce (GF, V)

Fresh California Berry Pie (V)

Beverages:

Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Almondmilk

Strawberry Float with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, and Crunchy Cereal Garnish (non-alcoholic)

PEPPERS CALI-ENTE (near Wine Country Trattoria)

Food:

Verlasso Sustainable Salmon Peruvian Poke with Cucumber-Lime Salad and Aji Verde Salsa (GF)

Ghost Pepper Mac and Cheese with Chili Cheese Corn Chip Dust (V)

Beverages:

Jalapeño-Lime Margarita

VEGGIE, VEGGIE, FRUIT, FRUIT (near Wine Country Trattoria)

Food:

Grilled Asparagus Chicken Caesar Salad

Cauliflower Ceviche with Chile Corn Crumble and Tortilla Strips (VG)

Duo of Frozen Fruit Fruit Bars – Lime and Strawberry

Beverages:

Cool Lime Michelada with Frozen Lime Ice

Davis Bynum, Sauvignon Blanc, “Virginia’s Block,” Russian River Valley, California

Chihuahua Cerveza, Limón, Premium Lager, Newport Beach

AVOCADO TIME (near Wine Country Trattoria)

Food:

Petit Impossible Burger with Guac and Pepper Jack Cheese (V)

Spiced Roasted Chicken on Pita with Avocado Hummus and Garlic Sauce

Beverages:

Kombucha Mojito Cocktail with Fresh Mint

Suja Organic Pineapple Passionfruit Kombucha (non-alcoholic)

I <3 ARTICHOKES (near Pacific Wharf Bridge)

Food:

Fried Artichokes with Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Lemon Aioli (V)

Artichoke Toast with California Olive Tapenade (V)

Blue Diamond Almond Cake with Butter Streusel, Apricot Compote, and Brown Sugar Crème Fraîche (V)

Beverages:

Chihuahua Cerveza, Rico, Premium Lager, Newport Beach

CLUCK-A-DOODLE MOO (near Paradise Gardens Park)

Food:

Harris Ranch Grilled Beef Tenderloin Slider with Chimichurri Sauce

Salt and Vinegar Parmesan Chicken Wings

Beverages:

Watermelon Lemonade with Watermelon Garnish (non-alcoholic)

Festival Beer Flight and By the Glass

Thorn Brewing, Barrio, Baja-style Lager, San Diego

Strand Brewing Co., 24th Street, Pale Ale, Torrance

Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Festiv-Ale, Belgian-style Brown, San Diego (Festival Exclusive)

Brouwerij West, Dog Ate My Homework, Blackberry Saison, San Pedro

GARLIC KISSED (near Golden Zephyr)

Food:

Black Garlic Soy-braised Pork Belly Banh Mi

Creamy Mac and Cheese with Garlic Bread Crumble (V)

Chocolate Crunch Cake

Beverages:

Bloody Mary with Garlic-stuffed Olive

OFF THE COB (near Golden Zephyr)

Food:

Shrimp Boil Tacos with Andouille Sausage and Fresh Corn (GF)

Esquites Sweet Corn Nuggets with Bacon Lardons

Beverages:

Citrus Radler, Lager with Grapefruit and Blood Orange Juices, T.W. Pitchers’ Brewing, San Francisco

Peach Tea with Peach Garnish (non-alcoholic)

GOLDEN DREAMS (near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail Entrance)

Food:

Deconstructed Teriyaki Chicken Musibi with Pineapple Relish

Anaheim Chile Relleno Bites with Salsa Verde (V)

Chocolate-Peanut-Caramel Parfait (GF)

Beverages:

Yippee! Mickey’s Cotton Candy Soda (non-alcoholic): Sprite, Cotton Candy Premium Syrup, Half-rimmed Butter Cream with Pineapple Cotton Candy Garnish

LA STYLE (located near Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!)

Food:

Asian-style Beef Barbacoa Taco with Pickled Ginger

BLT Chicharrón Duro with Ranch Crema

Beverages:

Tiki Cocktail: Aged Rum, Falernum, Bitters, Lime, and Grapefruit Juices

FESTIVAL BEER GARDEN (near Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta)

Beverages:

Beer Garden Flight

2 Towns Outcider Hard Apple Cider

Ommegang Hennepin Saison

Modern Times Booming Rollers IPA

Karl Strauss Baltic Porter

Bright and Refreshing, By the Glass/li>

The Dudes’ Brewing Company, Los Dudes Cerveza, Mexican-style Lager, Los Angeles

Lost Coast Brewery, Watermelon Wheat, Eureka

2 Towns Ciderhouse, Outcider, Unfiltered Hard Apple Cider, Oregon

Brewery Ommegang, Hennepin, Farmhouse Saison, New York

Hoppy and Bold, By the Glass

Modern Times Beer, Booming Rollers, IPA, San Diego

Divine Science Brewing, Third Contact, Gluten-friendly IPA, Anaheim (GF)

Bear Republic Brewing Co., Apex, Double IPA, Cloverdale

Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Baltic Porter, San Diego

Festival Indulgences

Twisted Horn Mead, Blue Cloak, Mead, Vista

Founders Brewing Co., Backwoods, Bourbon Barrel-aged Scotch Ale, Michigan

PARADISE GARDEN GRILL (near Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta)

Food:

Beer-battered Cod with Steak Fries and Spiced Remoulade

Impossible No “Meat” Ball Submarine with Marinara Sauce topped with Soy Cheese and served with Kettle Chips (VG)

Beer-braised Pork Tacos with Pickled Apple Slaw, Black Beans, and Queso

Buffalo-style Roasted Turkey Leg with Celery Slaw and Crumbled Blue Cheese

Large Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce (V)

Black Forest Parfait – Layers of Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Chantilly, Chocolate Mousse, and Cherries

Beverages:

Matanzas Creek, Sauvignon Blanc-Fume Blanc, Sonoma County, Nielson Chardonnay, Santa Barbara County

‘Ōlelo Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

Deschutes Brewery, Pacific Wonderland, Lager, Oregon

Sudwerk Brewing Co., Märzen, Amber Lager, David

For more information and a complete list of goodies click HERE.

Credit: Disney Parks Blog