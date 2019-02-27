Foodie Guide to the 2019 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival
Related: Enter To Win A 4-Pack Of Tickets To The Disneyland Resort
It's time to get your grub on at the Happiest Place On Earth! Starting March 1, Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is "celebrating the beauty and bounty of California, the festival features unforgettable cuisine and beverages from regions across the Golden State." There will be 14 Festival Marketplaces with incredible menus, you can enjoy family-friendly seminars, celebrity chef sightings, a dinner with Disney chefs, and so much more!
See the full list of snacks below.
NUTS ABOUT CHEESE (near Carthay Circle Restaurant at the Festival Entrance)
Food:
- Fiscalini White Cheddar Lager Soup served in a Mini Boudin Sourdough Bread Bowl (V)
- Ham and Vella Jack Cheese Pinwheel with Smoked Pistachios
- Creamy Oikos Yogurt Cheesecake (V)
Beverages:
- Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Columbia Street, Amber Lager, San Diego
UNCORK CALIFORNIA (near Carthay Circle Restaurant at the Festival Entrance)
Food:
- California Artisan Cheese Selection – Select from either Point Reyes Blue of Fiscalini White Cheddar Hand-crafted California Cheese (V)
Beverages:
- White Wine Flight
- Twomey Cellars, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa-Sonoma County
- Simi, Chardonnay, “Reserve,” Russian River Valley, California
- Patz & Hall, Chardonnay, “Dutton Ranch,” Russian River Valley, California
- Red Wine Flight
- Erath, Pinot Noir, Oregon
- Klinker Brick Winery, Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi
- Rowen, Blend, Sonoma County, California
- Mimosa Flight
- Hibiscus Mimosa
- Tropical Mimosa
- Mixed Berry Mimosa
- Chandon Brut, Sparkling Wine, California
- Assorted Wine Varietals
CITRUS GROVE (near Carthay Circle Restaurant at the Festival Entrance)
Food:
- Orange Chicken and Rice
- Citrus-brined Pork Roast with Tangy Barbecue Sauce and Lemon Pepper Slaw
- Meyer Lemon Blue Diamond Almond Macaron (GF, V)
Beverages:
- Meyer Lemon Ginger Mule
- Ginger Beer (non-alcoholic)
CALIFORNIA CRAFT BREWS (near the Cars Land Entrance)
Food:
- Pepperoni Pizza Egg Rolls with Marinara and Pesto Sauce
Beverages:
- Bright and Balanced Beer Flight
- Pizza Port California Honey Golden Ale
- Hangar 24 Orange Wheat
- Left Coast Pink Bikini Raspberry Wheat
- Karl Strauss Columbia Street Amber Lager
- Hobby and Bold Beer Flight
- Smog City Sabre-Toothed Squirrel Amber Ale
- Lost Winds Tropiclemente Tropical Ale IPA
- Towne Park Blacksmith Black IPA
- Asylum Rorschach Brown Ale
- By the Glass – Bright and Balanced
- Pizza Port Brewing Company, California Honey, Golden Ale, Solana Beach
- Hangar 24 Craft Brewery, Orange Wheat, American Wheat Ale, Redlands
- Left Coast Brewing Co., Pink Bikini, Raspberry Wheat, San Clemente
- Three Weavers Brewing Company, Day Job, Pale Ale, Inglewood
- Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Columbia Street, Amber Lager, San Diego
- By the Glass – Hoppy and Bold
- Smog City Brewing Co., Sabre-Toothed Squirrel, Hoppy Amber Ale, Torrance
- Stereo Brewing Company, Perfect Day, American IPA, Placentia
- Lost Winds Brewing Company, Tropiclemente, Tropical IPA, San Clemente
- Towne Park Brew Co., Blacksmith, Black IPA, Anaheim
- Asylum Brewing, Rorschach, Brown Ale with Kenyan Coffee, Anaheim
BERRY PATCH (near the Cars Land Entrance)
Food:
- Strawberry and Coconut Rice “Frushi” with Sweet Oikos Yogurt Wasabi Sauce (GF, V)
- Fresh California Berry Pie (V)
Beverages:
- Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Almondmilk
- Strawberry Float with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, and Crunchy Cereal Garnish (non-alcoholic)
PEPPERS CALI-ENTE (near Wine Country Trattoria)
Food:
- Verlasso Sustainable Salmon Peruvian Poke with Cucumber-Lime Salad and Aji Verde Salsa (GF)
- Ghost Pepper Mac and Cheese with Chili Cheese Corn Chip Dust (V)
Beverages:
- Jalapeño-Lime Margarita
VEGGIE, VEGGIE, FRUIT, FRUIT (near Wine Country Trattoria)
Food:
- Grilled Asparagus Chicken Caesar Salad
- Cauliflower Ceviche with Chile Corn Crumble and Tortilla Strips (VG)
- Duo of Frozen Fruit Fruit Bars – Lime and Strawberry
Beverages:
- Cool Lime Michelada with Frozen Lime Ice
- Davis Bynum, Sauvignon Blanc, “Virginia’s Block,” Russian River Valley, California
- Chihuahua Cerveza, Limón, Premium Lager, Newport Beach
AVOCADO TIME (near Wine Country Trattoria)
Food:
- Petit Impossible Burger with Guac and Pepper Jack Cheese (V)
- Spiced Roasted Chicken on Pita with Avocado Hummus and Garlic Sauce
Beverages:
- Kombucha Mojito Cocktail with Fresh Mint
- Suja Organic Pineapple Passionfruit Kombucha (non-alcoholic)
I <3 ARTICHOKES (near Pacific Wharf Bridge)
Food:
- Fried Artichokes with Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Lemon Aioli (V)
- Artichoke Toast with California Olive Tapenade (V)
- Blue Diamond Almond Cake with Butter Streusel, Apricot Compote, and Brown Sugar Crème Fraîche (V)
Beverages:
- Chihuahua Cerveza, Rico, Premium Lager, Newport Beach
CLUCK-A-DOODLE MOO (near Paradise Gardens Park)
Food:
- Harris Ranch Grilled Beef Tenderloin Slider with Chimichurri Sauce
- Salt and Vinegar Parmesan Chicken Wings
Beverages:
- Watermelon Lemonade with Watermelon Garnish (non-alcoholic)
- Festival Beer Flight and By the Glass
- Thorn Brewing, Barrio, Baja-style Lager, San Diego
- Strand Brewing Co., 24th Street, Pale Ale, Torrance
- Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Festiv-Ale, Belgian-style Brown, San Diego (Festival Exclusive)
- Brouwerij West, Dog Ate My Homework, Blackberry Saison, San Pedro
- GARLIC KISSED (near Golden Zephyr)
Food:
- Black Garlic Soy-braised Pork Belly Banh Mi
- Creamy Mac and Cheese with Garlic Bread Crumble (V)
- Chocolate Crunch Cake
Beverages:
- Bloody Mary with Garlic-stuffed Olive
- OFF THE COB (near Golden Zephyr)
Food:
- Shrimp Boil Tacos with Andouille Sausage and Fresh Corn (GF)
- Esquites Sweet Corn Nuggets with Bacon Lardons
Beverages:
- Citrus Radler, Lager with Grapefruit and Blood Orange Juices, T.W. Pitchers’ Brewing, San Francisco
- Peach Tea with Peach Garnish (non-alcoholic)
GOLDEN DREAMS (near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail Entrance)
Food:
- Deconstructed Teriyaki Chicken Musibi with Pineapple Relish
- Anaheim Chile Relleno Bites with Salsa Verde (V)
- Chocolate-Peanut-Caramel Parfait (GF)
Beverages:
- Yippee! Mickey’s Cotton Candy Soda (non-alcoholic): Sprite, Cotton Candy Premium Syrup, Half-rimmed Butter Cream with Pineapple Cotton Candy Garnish
LA STYLE (located near Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!)
Food:
- Asian-style Beef Barbacoa Taco with Pickled Ginger
- BLT Chicharrón Duro with Ranch Crema
Beverages:
- Tiki Cocktail: Aged Rum, Falernum, Bitters, Lime, and Grapefruit Juices
FESTIVAL BEER GARDEN (near Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta)
Beverages:
- Beer Garden Flight
- 2 Towns Outcider Hard Apple Cider
- Ommegang Hennepin Saison
- Modern Times Booming Rollers IPA
- Karl Strauss Baltic Porter
- Bright and Refreshing, By the Glass/li>
- The Dudes’ Brewing Company, Los Dudes Cerveza, Mexican-style Lager, Los Angeles
- Lost Coast Brewery, Watermelon Wheat, Eureka
- 2 Towns Ciderhouse, Outcider, Unfiltered Hard Apple Cider, Oregon
- Brewery Ommegang, Hennepin, Farmhouse Saison, New York
- Hoppy and Bold, By the Glass
- Modern Times Beer, Booming Rollers, IPA, San Diego
- Divine Science Brewing, Third Contact, Gluten-friendly IPA, Anaheim (GF)
- Bear Republic Brewing Co., Apex, Double IPA, Cloverdale
- Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Baltic Porter, San Diego
- Festival Indulgences
- Twisted Horn Mead, Blue Cloak, Mead, Vista
- Founders Brewing Co., Backwoods, Bourbon Barrel-aged Scotch Ale, Michigan
- PARADISE GARDEN GRILL (near Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta)
Food:
- Beer-battered Cod with Steak Fries and Spiced Remoulade
- Impossible No “Meat” Ball Submarine with Marinara Sauce topped with Soy Cheese and served with Kettle Chips (VG)
- Beer-braised Pork Tacos with Pickled Apple Slaw, Black Beans, and Queso
- Buffalo-style Roasted Turkey Leg with Celery Slaw and Crumbled Blue Cheese
- Large Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce (V)
- Black Forest Parfait – Layers of Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Chantilly, Chocolate Mousse, and Cherries
Beverages:
- Matanzas Creek, Sauvignon Blanc-Fume Blanc, Sonoma County, Nielson Chardonnay, Santa Barbara County
- ‘Ōlelo Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles
- Deschutes Brewery, Pacific Wonderland, Lager, Oregon
- Sudwerk Brewing Co., Märzen, Amber Lager, David
For more information and a complete list of goodies click HERE.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog