The First Food Festival Dedicated to Chicken Tenders Comes to LA

This fall, you'll be able to get your fill of chicken tenders at L.A.'s first-ever TenderFest, hosted at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts!

The event, presented by Off The Menu in collaboration with John Terzian, will take place on Friday, November 15th and will feature a line-up of favorite chicken restaurants, including Raising Cane's, Delilah, Hot Motha Clucker, Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, and Dave's Hot Chicken.

There will also be a celebrity chef battle, where chefs like Nancy Silverton and Wolfgang Puck will present their interpretation on the classic chicken tender dish before a panel of judges. The winning chef will receive a cash prize to go to their charity of choice!

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now, both of which include unlimited tenders and beer.