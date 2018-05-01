Facebook Is Launching a Dating App!

You’ll no longer need to “Facebook stalk” that you crush of yours. Yes, Facebook is about to launch their own dating service!



“This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships... not just for hookups,” Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg joked during today’s announcement at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference. “Your friends aren’t going to see your profile, and you’re only going to be suggested to people who are not your friends.”



The feature will be added within the main Facebook app, but it will be “opt-in” only.



Facebook’s head of products,, explained more about the new feature, which will look pretty similar to other apps like Tinder and Bumble.Facebook’s dating section will be more “community focused,” as you can connect with matches around common events and groups.It actually seems like you’ll be able to find a match when you’re at an event (if you choose to share that information with the app). Of course, that sounds both great and creepy, right? You'll never have to "miss" another connection again!Facebook did not announce when they’ll launch the dating features, but they’re expected to go live this year.