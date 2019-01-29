Jussie Smollett

Getty

'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized After Alleged Homophobic Attack

January 29, 2019

By Nicole Slater

 

The world is in a state of shock after the news that 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett was hospitalized after an alleged homophobic and racially charged attack. Multiple celebrities have taken to social media to express their sorrow and demand #JusticeForJussie. 

'Empire' Co-Creator Lee Daniels spoke out after the alleged attack.

Jussie Smollett

