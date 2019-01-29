'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized After Alleged Homophobic Attack

By Nicole Slater

The world is in a state of shock after the news that 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett was hospitalized after an alleged homophobic and racially charged attack. Multiple celebrities have taken to social media to express their sorrow and demand #JusticeForJussie.

'Empire' Co-Creator Lee Daniels spoke out after the alleged attack.

Lee Daniels is breaking his silence about the racist and homophobic attack on Jussie Smollett: “You are better than that. We are better than that. America is better than that.” pic.twitter.com/Z4IwhOEO5L — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 29, 2019

I’m deeply horrified and saddened by the racist and homophobic attacks against @JussieSmollett. He is a kind and profoundly talented soul whom I respect with all my heart. The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live... — Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) January 29, 2019

I'm just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW! --------‍♀️----‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/p4GqfNW3An — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 29, 2019