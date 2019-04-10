Would You Stay With Your SigFig Because They Bought YOU Coachella Tickets?
Date or Eliminate?
April 10, 2019
Yikes! Would YOU continue to date or eliminate?
Your relationship isn't going too well, but your significant other bought you Coachella tickets. Do you take one for the team and go as a couple or break-up with them leaving you guilt-free?
Listen to see what our listener decided to do!
-- Morning Question: If you wanted to breakup with your S/O BUT ☝️they bought you tickets to Coachella... What would you do? #AMPMorningShow— 97.1 AMP Radio (@971AMPRadio) April 10, 2019