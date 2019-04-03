Wife Gives Fake Grocery List To Lazy Husband

April 3, 2019
Edgar, Brian & Chelsea

An Illinois wife gained an April Fool's Day win by planning an amazing trick to get revenge on her husband. 

The wife sent her hubby on an epic errands mission with a fake shopping list. 

Her reasoning?

She was tired of him lounging around the house all day while she was running around getting things done. We could totally see Chelsea doing this in the future! 

Would you put your husband on a wild goose chase to prove a point? 

