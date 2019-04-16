#Viral - Mom Freaks Out After Son Shaves Off His Sister's Hair

Do you like your haircut?

April 16, 2019
Edgar, Brian & Chelsea

A mom's worst nightmare! 

Two kids went viral this morning when their hair styling skills were a must see. The brother found the electric shaver and decided to test it out on his little sister, of course without messing up her pigtails. 

Yikes! Check out the video below. 

