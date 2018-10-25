Steve Aoki World Premieres BTS Collab "Waste It On Me" LIVE on AMP Morning Show

October 25, 2018
Edgar, Brian & Chelsea

Steve Aoki stopped by the AMP Morning Show to debut his collab with BTS "Waste It On Me." 

Steve Aoki teased the release yesterday:

Watch the Lyric Video for "Waste It On Me"

According to NME, the song will be featured on Aoki’s new album, ‘Neon Future III’, which will drop on November 9. Check out the tracklist:

‘Neon Future III (Intro)’
‘Just Hold On’ (with Louis Tomlinson)
‘Waste It On Me ft. BTS’
‘Be Somebody ft. Kiiara’ (with Nicky Romero)
‘Pretender ft. Lil Yachty & AJR’
‘A Lover And A Memory ft. Mike Posner’
‘Why Are We So Broken ft. blink-182’
‘Golden Days ft. Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World’
‘Our Love Glows ft. Lady Antebellum’
‘Anything More ft. Era Istrefi’
‘All Night’ (with Lauren Jauregui)
‘Do Not Disturb ft. Bella Thorne’
‘Lie To Me ft. Ina Wroldsen’
‘Azukita’ (with Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo)
‘Hoovela’ (with TWIIG)
‘What We Started ft. BullySongs’ (with Don Diablo x Lush & Simon)
‘Noble Gas ft. Bill Nye’

 

