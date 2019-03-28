LAPD Officers Pay It Forward By Surprising Customers With Free Lunch

We're not crying, you're crying!

Two LAPD officers remind us there's kindness in the world by "Paying It Forward." Police officers, Héctor Guzmán and Matt Regis, paid for hungry customers in the In-N-Out drive thru resulting in their act of kindness to go viral. The Pay It Forward gesture was leveled up by challenging NYPD and Chicago PD to continue to share a helping hand in their local community.

How will you pay it forward today?