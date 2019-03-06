Jonas Brothers Share New Music, Marriage Advice & How to Throw an Epic Game of Thrones Party!

Jonas Brothers Swing by the AMP Morning Show to Share New Music, Marriage Advice & How to Throw an Epic Game of Thrones Party!

Joe Jonas on Sophie Turner Being a Huge Justin Bieber fan:

“I had to get used to that when we first met, I walk into her childhood bedroom and there were still like pictures of Bieber on her wall.”

Joe Jonas on Marriage:

“Nick’s pretty fresh to it, but Kevin’s got almost 10 years this year, which is amazing. The beautiful thing is we’re all so different, and our relationships are so different. I kind of do my own thing. That’s the beauty of it, I can watch them and learn from their mistakes so I don’t make the same ones, it's perfect!”

Nick Jonas About Doing Things Different This Time Around:

“We’ve talked a lot about how to keep things healthy, our relationship level with each other, and that’s just being open and transparent. It is a very different time in all of our lives, so it’s going to require us looking at this from a different lens. I think knowing that we can all continue to have individuality within this group creatively and personally is super important to us.”

Kevin Jonas on Fighting, Blow Outs and Therapy:

“When we were doing stuff through the therapy of the documentary, we definitely had conversations we’ve never had before. Which I think was obviously needed and brought us here today, but at the same time, it was nice to be able to hear each other out and hear different perspectives, and also respect the different perspectives that we were going through with different things.”

Nick Jonas on New Music and Upcoming Album:

“We’ve got enough music to do two albums, we’ve been so inspired by all of this…At the moment there is for sure a going to be a body of work, an album of some kind and a tour later on this year and we just can’t wait.”

