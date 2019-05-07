#ICYMI: The AMP Hype Bros Take On Vegas
Will they get back to LA in one piece?
#ICYMI
The AMP Hype Bros are headed to Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards, but they can't go to Vegas without accepting a THREE part challenge by the AMP Morning Show. Will the Bros be able to get back to LA in one piece?
The #VegasChallenges have been issued! Let’s go @amphypebros WHAT DO YOU GOT?!
The @amphypebros are in FULL force at the #BBMAs. They have been sent to #Vegas to complete three challenges. In this one, they ride a gondola and sing “Old Town Road” ... Listen tomorrow morning to hear about the drama and the details. #ampmorningshow
Let’s sing “old town road” with @diplo he’s officially part of the Hype bros Family welcome Diplo! What do you think @lilnasx should we collab soon? ------------⭐️⭐️ . . . . . #la #oc #ampmorningshow #diplo #redcarpet #youtube #ellen #jimmyfallon #jimmykimmel #hypelife #billboards2019
We sent the @amphypebros to #Vegas to complete three challenges. Challenge 2️⃣, they have to crowd surf the #BTSArmy ‼️ Listen at 7am for details #AMPMorningShow #ARMYPedia
The @amphypebros TAKEOVER #Vegas to complete three challenges‼️ Here’s challenge 3️⃣, they have to become groomsmen at a wedding‼️ Listen at 7AM for details #AMPMorningShow
We smuggled in a sharpie on the red carpet and had all these amazing artist sign our chest --------CALL US CRAZY‼️ --: @jaycommacarla . . . . . #la #oc #redcarpet #alexabliss #camerondallasfanpage #dzecko #tequila #lovelytheband #mickeyjames #hypebeast #lasvegas #oldtownroad #youtubers