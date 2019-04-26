Chelsea Novela: Should She Stick To The Date Or Send Back His Sweater?
True Love Or True Lust?
April 26, 2019
Chelsea has planned a date with Cinderchella and it's been set in stone for about a week. She also still has his sweater that she wants to give back to him. However, she's been spending almost everyday with Tinkerbell - who is totally winning her heart.
Should she cancel her date with Cinderchella and mail the sweater to end it or suck it up and stick with the date?
Two men One sweater & #PrincessCoachelsea ✨ Who’s in the lead after last night? #CinderChella or #Tinkerbell #AMPMorningShow— 97.1 AMP Radio (@971AMPRadio) April 25, 2019