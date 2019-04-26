Chelsea Novela: Should She Stick To The Date Or Send Back His Sweater?

True Love Or True Lust?

April 26, 2019
Edgar, Brian & Chelsea
Chelsea Briggs, The New Guys, 97.1 AMP Radio Morning Show

Chelsea has planned a date with Cinderchella and it's been set in stone for about a week. She also still has his sweater that she wants to give back to him. However, she's been spending almost everyday with Tinkerbell - who is totally winning her heart. 

Should she cancel her date with Cinderchella and mail the sweater to end it or suck it up and stick with the date?  

Tags: 
relationship
romance
Love
dating
single
true love
Coachella
date
first date
ghosting
break up

Recent On-Demand Audio
4.26.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Have You Ever Dated Someone That’s In A Marriage?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Everything You Need To Know About LA's Measles Outbreak! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
If You Were An Alcoholic Drink, How Much Would You Cost?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
4.25.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio