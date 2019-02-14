The Chainsmokers & 5SOS Talk New Music With The AMP Morning Show
February 14, 2019
The AMP Morning Show sits down with 5 Seconds Of Summer and The Chainsmokers to discuss their new song, "Who Do You Love" and their upcoming tour together.
