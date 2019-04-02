CA Sales Tax Has Gone Up And It's Not A Good Look
April 2, 2019
Ugh, an epic eye roll to some recent changes in Los Angeles with an immediate effect.
51 cities in California had a sales tax increase, which means for cities like Burbank, Culver City, Glendale and Pomona, the sales tax will go from 7.25% to 10.25%. Side-note: 10.25% is the maximum the state of California will allow.
Other cities in effect to an increase:
- In Los Angeles County include Covina, La Puente, Santa Fe Springs, Lawndale and Cudahy.
- In Orange County include Placentia, Santa Ana, Seal Beach and Garden Grove.
See the full list of city sales tax changes here.