CA Sales Tax Has Gone Up And It's Not A Good Look

Ugh, an epic eye roll to some recent changes in Los Angeles with an immediate effect.

51 cities in California had a sales tax increase, which means for cities like Burbank, Culver City, Glendale and Pomona, the sales tax will go from 7.25% to 10.25%. Side-note: 10.25% is the maximum the state of California will allow.

Other cities in effect to an increase:

In Los Angeles County include Covina, La Puente, Santa Fe Springs, Lawndale and Cudahy.

In Orange County include Placentia, Santa Ana, Seal Beach and Garden Grove.

See the full list of city sales tax changes here.