CA Sales Tax Has Gone Up And It's Not A Good Look

April 2, 2019
Edgar, Brian & Chelsea

Ugh, an epic eye roll to some recent changes in Los Angeles with an immediate effect.

51 cities in California had a sales tax increase, which means for cities like Burbank, Culver City, Glendale and Pomona, the sales tax will go from 7.25% to 10.25%. Side-note: 10.25% is the maximum the state of California will allow. 

Other cities in effect to an increase:

  • In Los Angeles County include Covina, La Puente, Santa Fe Springs, Lawndale and Cudahy.
  • In Orange County include Placentia, Santa Ana, Seal Beach and Garden Grove.

See the full list of city sales tax changes here

