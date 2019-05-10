BTS Confirms Khalid Collaboration with Edgar, Brian, and Chelsea!

Edgar, Brian, and Chelsea talk with BTS about everything from hearing their song on AMP Radio on their way to see Avengers: Endgame to their favorite food!

The group also just wrapped up 2 sold out shows at the Rose Bowl earlier this week.

"We just try to enjoy the ride. We heard that we're the only artist to perform in the Rose Bowl in 2019, we're just so honored," says RM.

Is there also a possible Khalid collaboration in the works?

"He's our friend from the very start. He was a rookie and we were some new artists to the US," says RM. "What I can say is, it is really happening. Not just conversations. It is actually happening. That's all I can say!"

As for a release date? They can't confirm that just quite yet.

What does the group have to say to their LA Army?

"When we come to LA, it feels like our second home. We came here in 2014. Nobody knows us. We had to put the advertisement papers out for our performance, so like 200 people came for the show. We remember that. For the support of many people, of course, but especially the LA BTS Army, you're one of the most supportive families throughout the world. You guys helped us and we're here because of you guys. It means the world to us."