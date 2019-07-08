Brian + Chelsea Take Us Back to the 90s at the Good Burger Pop-Up in LA

July 8, 2019
Edgar, Brian & Chelsea

"Welcome to Good Burger home of the good burger can I take your order?"

Brian and Chelsea from the AMP Morning Show go back in time and visit Kel Mitchel at the new Good Burger Pop-Up restaurant in LA! Where they serve "good burgers" of course, special photo ops and even throwback video games!

Welcome to Good Burger home of the good burger can I take your order?--✨ We went back in time to visit @iamkelmitchell at @goodburgerpopup!---- #GoodBurger #GoodBurgerPopUp

A post shared by 97.1 AMP Radio (@971ampradio) on

Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order? The Good Burger Pop Up opens July 10th in LA! Reservations for this limited time pop up go on sale this Monday, June 17th at 10am pst @ goodburgerpopup.com!

A post shared by Good Burger Pop Up (@goodburgerpopup) on

 

For more info on how to visit the Good Burger Pop-Up: goodburgerpopup.com

Tags: 
Good Burger
Good Burger Pop Up
Brian and Chelsea

