Brian + Chelsea Take Us Back to the 90s at the Good Burger Pop-Up in LA

"Welcome to Good Burger home of the good burger can I take your order?"

Brian and Chelsea from the AMP Morning Show go back in time and visit Kel Mitchel at the new Good Burger Pop-Up restaurant in LA! Where they serve "good burgers" of course, special photo ops and even throwback video games!

Video of Brian + Chelsea Go Back In Time to the Good Burger Pop-Up in LA

For more info on how to visit the Good Burger Pop-Up: goodburgerpopup.com