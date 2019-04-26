AROUND TOWN: Latin Art Night
Celebrate Dia Del Nino
April 26, 2019
Organization, Create Purpose, chats with The AMP Morning Show about the first annual Latin Art Night.
Join the event Today (Friday, April 26) at 5:30 p.m. in Pasedena.
Create Purpose is a nonprofit organization that strengthens communities by empowering orphans & vulnerable children w/ skills to thrive. The best part is that 100% of the proceeds will go toward at risk children.
Help support the cause!
