AROUND TOWN: Latin Art Night

Celebrate Dia Del Nino

April 26, 2019
Edgar, Brian & Chelsea

Organization, Create Purpose, chats with The AMP Morning Show about the first annual Latin Art Night. 

Join the event Today (Friday, April 26) at 5:30 p.m. in Pasedena.

Create Purpose is a nonprofit organization that strengthens communities by empowering orphans & vulnerable children w/ skills to thrive. The best part is that 100% of the proceeds will go toward at risk children.

Help support the cause! 

