Ed Sheeran Drops 'No.6 Collaborations Project' Release and Track List

These features are fire

June 18, 2019

It's been two years since Ed Sheeran released his last album 'Divide' and we finally have a new project dropping July 12th! 'No.6 Collaborations Project' is stacked with fire features from Travis Scott, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Khalid and so much more!

Which feature are you most excited to hear?

Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do @travisscott @thegr8khalid @camila_cabello @iamcardib @chancetherapper @pnbrock @stormzy @yebbasmith @justinbieber @eminem @50cent @youngthug @theuglygram @ellamai @paulolondra @santandave @hermusicofficial @meekmill @artisthbtl @skrillex @brunomars @chrisstapleton

