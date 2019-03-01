Eat A Sub: Help Charities During Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving

This March, Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, asks customers to eat a sub and help a local charity.

More than 1,500 Jersey Mike’s locations across the country are joining forces with more than 200 local charities for the company’s 9th Annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign. Last year’s Month of Giving raised more than $6 million for local charities nationwide, and this year Jersey Mike’s wants to break last year’s record-setting total.

During the month of March, all are invited to come into their local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and make a donation to the location’s designated charity partner. Charities include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. As an added incentive, special deals will be announced each week on Twitter and through Jersey Mike’s email club.

The campaign culminates in the nationwide event, Day of Giving, on Wednesday, March 27, when local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to local charities. For more information on participating restaurants and charity partners, please visit jerseymikes.com/mog/charities.

“Last year’s nationwide Month of Giving initiative raised more than $6 million for charities making a big difference in their local communities, and this year, we hope to raise even more,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old. “From the early days, it’s just what we’ve always done — give to give, as they say. This March, I invite you to visit Jersey Mike’s to help support an important cause in your neighborhood.”

In each market, restaurant owners selected charities that make a big difference when it comes to supporting local neighborhoods and building a stronger community.

“Giving…making a difference in someone’s life” has been the mission of Jersey Mike’s from the beginning. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $34 million for worthy local charities and distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

For more information about Jersey Mike’s Subs Month of Giving, please visit jerseymikes.com/mog.