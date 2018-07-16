Drake Spits ‘Fire In The Booth’ During Recent Freestyle

Drake unleashed a brand new freestyle while promoting his latest double album, Scorpion, in the U.K.

Drizzy ended up spitting fire in what's now being called the “Fire In The Booth” freestyle, during a recent interview.

The bars find him measuring his success while providing an explanation for his "large ego.”

Drake rapped:

“Y’all keeping the score while watching me score /

Y’all keep the awards, I’ll take the rewards /

If y’all going for fun, I’ll stay and record /

But if y’all goin’ to war, I’m there for sure /

Wouldn’t miss it.”

Then continued with:

“Key West retirement plan /

Gripping the Callaway club in my hand /

Hitting balls off of the balcony into the sand /

Tryin’ see where they land /

October Firm the new chain of command.”

Watch Drake's full freestyle go down here: