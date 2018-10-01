DJ VICE Joins 97.1 AMP Radio

Starting Monday 10/1 at 5pm, 97.1 Amp Radio will premiere “DJ Vice in the Mix”. Booker will host the commercial free mix show with DJ Vice Monday through Friday from 5-6pm.

Named one of “America’s Best DJs”, LA native DJ Vice performs on stage at some of the hottest clubs across the country. His impressive list of residences includes Marquee (LV and NY), LIV Miami, and Avenue in Los Angeles. In addition, he has DJ’d at major music festivals like ULTRA Miami, Nocturnal Wonderland, and Electric Daisy Carnival. He’s worked with many artists including Rihanna, Capitol Cities, Linkin Park, Kelly Rowland and many more.

He’s also combined his passion for music along with his love of sneakers by setting up in-store DJ booths in the CRSVR Boutiques that he owns in California and Las Vegas, creating a unique retail experience where “music meets fashion”.

The self-proclaimed foodie also has a passion for tacos and is the host of his web-series, “Electric Taco”.

