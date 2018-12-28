(Photo: Disneyland.com)

Disney Releases New 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Update

December 28, 2018

The fine folks at Disney gave a gift to their fans Christmas morning when they released a new video update of 'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge, the latest additions in progress at the Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim and the Disney World® Resort in Orlando.

"In 2019, discover 'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge—a new land coming to Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort, where you can live out your own 'Star Wars' story, fly the Millennium Falcon and explore a remote outpost where adventure awaits," says Disney's website

Learn more about 'Star Wars': Galaxy’s Edge, coming to the Disneyland® Resort in Summer 2019, and watch the video below to get you ready for "Your Adventure in a Galaxy Far, Far Away."

Recent On-Demand Audio
12.14.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Young Mateo Performed ‘Jingle Bells’ On A Phone Call With Santa! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Chelsea Went On A Date With A Guy Just To Admit She’s Been Lying To Him For Months! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What If Someone Asked You About Role Play On A First Date?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
12.13.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio