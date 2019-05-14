Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup

Demi Lovato Signs With New Manager Scooter Braun

May 14, 2019

Demi Lovato starts her new chapter with manager Scooter Braun who is also known to manage super stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. 

In an Instagram post, Demi says, "GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!" 

Congrats, Demi!

