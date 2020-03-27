Daily Coronavirus Update - March 31, 2020

March 27, 2020

Television networks geared towards children will tackle topics on coronavirus. Nickelodeon will premiere an hour long special hosted by Kristen Bell, hoping to help kids understand changes due to the pandemic.

***

Ralphs grocery store has extended its hours.

***

Joe Diffie, a nineties country hit-maker has died due to complications from COVID-19.

***

Good Samaritan nurses to hold a candlelight vigil in response to understaffed and overworked employees, and the closure of one of its patient care units.

***

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Saturday that the federal government sent along 170 ventilators to Los Angeles that arrived "not working." A Silicon Valley company is working to make repairs.

***

President Donald Trump has announced he will be extending social distancing guidelines through April 30.

***

Macy's announced on Monday that it will furlough 130,000 employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. The retailer would continue to pay health benefits through May.

***

LAUSD gives out millions of meals at its grab and go food centers. The school plans to serve at least several hundred thousand meals per day, five days a week.

***

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner told the public Monday that 15,000 students are absent from online learning, and is working to get students access to internet, computers, and other tools needed to continue remote learning.

***

UCI med students put on a drive to get donations of ppe (personal protection equipment) masks, gloves, gowns, etc.

***

Virgin Orbit, a rocket-launch company awaits FDA approvals in their race to create ventilators.

***

The LA County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday removed Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the county's emergency operations.

***

Coronavirus related deaths in the US climbs more than 3,500.

***

USC creates four funds to aid students, staff, community members, and health care works affected by coronavirus.

***

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to stream artisitc content.

***

Legistlation announced an expansion of Paid Family Leave. Parents caring for dismissed school children due to coronavirus will now have benefits under Senete Bill 943.

***

11 LA County nursing homes are being investigated due to a coronavirus outbreak within the facilities. Elderly with underlying medical issues are the most at-risk for the virus.

***

Amazon, Instacart, and Whole Foods employees go on strike due to neglect in safety measures. Amazon employees work long shifts in crowded warehouses with low pay and no protection.

***

Farmer markets are temporarily suspended due to coronavirus concerns. According to Mayor Eric Garcetti, farmer markets have been "dangerously crowded."

***

Officials consider the OC Fairgrounds as hospital overflow as Orange County prepares for a surge of coronavirus cases to hit in the coming weeks.

***

MIT researcher, Lydia Bourouib, declares that coronavirus droplets can travel as far as 27 feet. Bourouib's research calls for more distance from those infected who are coughing or sneezing.

***

Disneyland resort has announced that they will only start accepting reservations for travel dates starting from June 1st due to coronavirus.

Statement from Disneyland Resort

***

CDC debates whether to encourage the public to wear face masks or not.

***

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has a 'mild' case of Coronavirus, but is still running the government and its response to the pandemic from home.

***

LA Protects is a new portal on Mayor Garcetti's website that connects people who need non-medical masks with firms that can make them. A local clothing company and hospital are working with the city to coordinate the plan. the masks could be used by non-medical hospital employees, grocery clerks and other essential workers.

We are launching L.A. Protects, a partnership to make non-medical protective gear for workers on the frontlines, in grocery stores and other essential industries. Manufacturers can sign up at Coronavirus.LACity.org/LAProtects to help us reach our goal of 5 million non-medical masks.

A post shared by Mayor Eric Garcetti (@mayorofla) on

***

$25 million dollars that's how much Facebooks Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan along with Bill and Melinda Gates are pledging to fight the pandemic. The goal is to fund a group to screen the drugs that are known to have potential effects against coronavirus.

Our co-founders Priscilla and @Mark talk with @Gayle King on @CBS This Morning about how we're responding to COVID-19 and a new partnership with the @GatesFoundation to find treatments for this virus. #COVID19 #coronavirus #covid_19

A post shared by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (@chanzuckerberginitiative) on

***

A skydiving apparel company in Burbank is making face masks for healthcare workers, first responders and the public. Liquid Sky Sports has orders from around the world and getting funding from donations. If you'd like to donate go to their website or Facebook page.

Masks start shipping tomorrow! Thank you everyone for the massive support! ---- See below if you would like to order or donate. And please see our previous posts or follow our Facebook page for more of the details. o o o For donations our VENMO account is: @Julio-Ruiz-45 email us to: info@liquidskysports.com with your complete name and shipping address or include it on your Venmo order

A post shared by Liquidsky Inc. (@liquidskysports) on

***

Many healthcare workers at ERs in the US wear CROCS, they're waterproof and easily cleaned and now the shoe manufacturer will donate 10,000 a DAY to workers as they fight the spread of CV. Crocs said it is delivering some shipments straight to hospitals and other facilities, but that it is allowing workers to sign up for the free shoes by going to www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare. It said it will continue to donate the shoes as long as supplies last.

UPDATE: Due to extremely high volume, we have met our daily free pair limit. Please check back tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET to get in line for your free pair! -- Now and always, we need to take care of each other. Sending love to you, #CrocNation -- And sending free shoes to our frontline heroes in healthcare. Visit our link in bio to request your pair. A very special thanks to our partners @shoecarnival @famousfootwear & @myrackroomshoes for making these donations possible. #CrocsCares

A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs) on

***

Methodist Hospital in Arcadia says they need your help as they brace for a surge in CV cases so they are accepting donations of non latex gloves, paper gowns, N95 masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. you can drop them off at their front desk.

***

Apparently we didn't do so well on the social distancing front last weekend to this weekend the second since Safer at Home was ordered. There are a lot more closures near the beaches.

***

Keeping kids, let alone families, happy during this challenging Safe at Home time isn't easy but here's a few tips on how to help your kids through it.

***

The LA Dept of Aging says seniors who are enrolled in its food programs can still get free packaged and frozen meals from more than 80 locations, they just won't be delivered. Plus the city is arranging virus-tests for many seniors.

***

Costco is temporarily closing 2 hours early to deal with demands of repenishing shelves and their workers are worn out.

