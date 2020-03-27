Daily Coronavirus Update - March 27, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has a 'mild' case of Coronavirus, but is still running the government and its response to the pandemic from home.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri -- Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

LA Protects is a new portal on Mayor Garcetti's website that connects people who need non-medical masks with firms that can make them. A local clothing company and hospital are working with the city to coordinate the plan. the masks could be used by non-medical hospital employees, grocery clerks and other essential workers.

$25 million dollars that's how much Facebooks Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan along with Bill and Melinda Gates are pledging to fight the pandemic. The goal is to fund a group to screen the drugs that are known to have potential effects against coronavirus.

A skydiving apparel company in Burbank is making face masks for healthcare workers, first responders and the public. Liquid Sky Sports has orders from around the world and getting funding from donations. If you'd like to donate go to their website or Facebook page.

Many healthcare workers at ERs in the US wear CROCS, they're waterproof and easily cleaned and now the shoe manufacturer will donate 10,000 a DAY to workers as they fight the spread of CV. Crocs said it is delivering some shipments straight to hospitals and other facilities, but that it is allowing workers to sign up for the free shoes by going to www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare. It said it will continue to donate the shoes as long as supplies last.

Methodist Hospital in Arcadia says they need your help as they brace for a surge in CV cases so they are accepting donations of non latex gloves, paper gowns, N95 masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. you can drop them off at their front desk.

Apparently we didn't do so well on the social distancing front last weekend to this weekend the second since Safer at Home was ordered. There are a lot more closures near the beaches.

Keeping kids, let alone families, happy during this challenging Safe at Home time isn't easy but here's a few tips on how to help your kids through it.

The LA Dept of Aging says seniors who are enrolled in its food programs can still get free packaged and frozen meals from more than 80 locations, they just won't be delivered. Plus the city is arranging virus-tests for many seniors.

Costco is temporarily closing 2 hours early to deal with demands of repenishing shelves and their workers are worn out.