Daily Coronavirus Update - April 1, 2020

A Santa Clarita transit driver has died after being hospitalized due to coronavirus.

A Santa Clarita bus driver has died after testing positive for #coronavirus. https://t.co/mXvSCwZgJq pic.twitter.com/OpEmXcaLXg -- CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 31, 2020

***

Alcohol sales have spiked during coronavirus pandemic. Market research firm, Nielson says that online sales of alcoholic beverages were up 243%.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of Americans to stay home, and they're drinking a lot of alcohol to pass time -- for now. https://t.co/eFUPUGXl9b -- CNN (@CNN) April 1, 2020

***

A truck carrying toilet paper crashes and catches on fire near Dallas, TX.

A truck carrying toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas, Texas Wednesday morning. Toilet paper has been in high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said the driver was okay. pic.twitter.com/je8oWFUEJE -- WJHL (@WJHL11) April 1, 2020

***

Food banks are in need of supplies and help from the community.

***

Home Depot responds to the coronavirus pandemic with adjusted store hours, closing at 6PM. Paid time-off policies have expanded to aid part-time employees, while staff members aged 65 and older, or high-risk individuals, will have added PTO hours.

As we look out for the safety of our associates, customers and communities, we're making several temporary changes to our business. Read about our plans to limit customers in stores and continue to reinforce social and physical distancing. https://t.co/MHCrDZeGTY pic.twitter.com/wzfdJIGMth -- The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) April 1, 2020

***

Wimbledon Championships have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first cancellation since World War II.

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.



The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt -- Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

***

LA County opens up a new coronavirus testing site. Even with the new drive through site, and approved faster tests from major companies, results can still take up to 12 days.

***

Starting Friday, April 3rd, Costco will limit the number of customers inside the warehouse per membership. This new rule will limit crowding in Costco stores.

#CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Starting this Friday, #Costco will only allow TWO people per membership card to enter the store at a time https://t.co/QtIAPIaL1t -- ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 1, 2020

***

Pasadena Power and Water customers could see a rebate in their mailbox as city officials discuss the possibility of expanding its coronavirus relief efforts.

***

On Census Day, the nation is almost paralyzed by the spread of coronavirus.

***

Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies at age 76 due to COVID-19. The actor and dialect coach died in a Surrey hospital on Tuesday.

Dialect coach & occasional actor Andrew Jack, who has worked on Star Wars and most recently 'The Batman,' has died aged 76 after contracting COVID-19



(via @BBCNews | https://t.co/3ljVJ6PRBd) pic.twitter.com/jOqTKLDlXg -- Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 1, 2020

***

Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation in Yucaipa has been told to assume that all of its patients have the COVID-19 virus, San Bernardino County Department of Public Health Director Trudy Raymundo said. As of Tuesday, 51 residents and six staff members had tested positive.

Breaking News: in Yucaipa nursing center, Cedar Mountain, two have died from the coronavirus, 51 residents and six staff have tested positive.



Details on ?@FOXLA? at 5 PM. Keep a watch on the story on new 6 PM show, and 7 PM coronavirus show w/ ?@Elex_Michaelson? pic.twitter.com/qdnBCgpT66 -- Christine Devine (@DevineNews) March 31, 2020

***

Mayor Eric Garcetti outlined new guidelines and safety protocols when it came to construction sites across the city. He said since he's signed the Safer-at-Home directive, the city has heard about some construction sites that are not following those guidelines.

#LIVE Mayor Garcetti says officials have come up with new guidelines for construction sites to ensure employers and workers are safe and protecting public health https://t.co/lcSR0jAqgr -- ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 1, 2020

***

Television networks geared towards children will tackle topics on coronavirus. Nickelodeon will premiere an hour long special hosted by Kristen Bell, hoping to help kids understand changes due to the pandemic.

TV Tries to Talk to Kids About Coronavirus https://t.co/YWWzZK5Gqu via @variety -- Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) March 30, 2020

***

Ralphs grocery store has extended its hours.

Store hours have been adjusted at some of our locations to keep our stores clean, open and stocked and to better serve our customers and support our associates. Thanks for continuing to shop with us, learn more here: https://t.co/J6EEegH8iw pic.twitter.com/lCcig3UHvl -- Ralphs Grocery (@RalphsGrocery) March 15, 2020

***

Joe Diffie, a nineties country hit-maker has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Joe Diffie will be deeply missed ? pic.twitter.com/qjeyZmOkU0 -- CMT (@CMT) March 29, 2020

***

Good Samaritan nurses to hold a candlelight vigil in response to understaffed and overworked employees, and the closure of one of its patient care units.

***

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Saturday that the federal government sent along 170 ventilators to Los Angeles that arrived "not working." A Silicon Valley company is working to make repairs.

LA received 170 broken ventilators from the national stockpile. Rather than complaining, we put them on a truck, drove them up overnight, and had @Bloom_Energy get to work fixing them.



Monday they'll back in LA--fixed.



That's the spirit of CA. pic.twitter.com/y8yzsiC3Ny -- Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 28, 2020

***

President Donald Trump has announced he will be extending social distancing guidelines through April 30.

***

Macy's announced on Monday that it will furlough 130,000 employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. The retailer would continue to pay health benefits through May.

***

LAUSD gives out millions of meals at its grab and go food centers. The school plans to serve at least several hundred thousand meals per day, five days a week.

The superintendent of #LAUSD hands out food to a driver at one of 60 Grab-and-Go Food Centers across #LosAngeles. The school plans to serve at least several hundred thousand meals per day, 5 days per week. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/6Ju0sZZqUi -- Jon Baird (@KNXBaird) March 18, 2020

***

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner told the public Monday that 15,000 students are absent from online learning, and is working to get students access to internet, computers, and other tools needed to continue remote learning.

"On any given day, only 68 percent are participating in studies online...almost 40,000 students are not:" LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner says the district is working to make sure families have access to the internet and computers. https://t.co/pa3TsGgCEG -- CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 31, 2020

***

UCI med students put on a drive to get donations of ppe (personal protection equipment) masks, gloves, gowns, etc.

Catch @ABC7's coverage of the PPE Donation Drive hosted by our amazing medical students. Day two of the drive continues today until 12 p.m. at the Gavin Herbert and Albertsons Ladera Ranch locations. https://t.co/7IGroe9Uy3 -- UCI School of Medicine (@UCIrvineSOM) March 31, 2020

***

Virgin Orbit, a rocket-launch company awaits FDA approvals in their race to create ventilators.

Rocket builder Virgin Orbit designed and built a ventilator it plans to mass produce to help hospitals fight the coronavirus crisis in the United States - BREAKING: https://t.co/Mc0p0nH4tY -- Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) March 30, 2020

***

The LA County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday removed Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the county's emergency operations.

The LA County Sheriff remains an integral part of our county's COVID-19 response and our communities are relying on both him and our Sheriff's deputies during this crisis. I hope we can show a united front and focus on doing everything we can to slow the spread of this virus. -- Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) March 31, 2020

***

Coronavirus related deaths in the US climbs more than 3,500.

***

USC creates four funds to aid students, staff, community members, and health care works affected by coronavirus.

So many Trojans have been asking how they can help during this crisis. We just launched four new funds to support our community, from students and neighbors to employees and healthcare professionals. If you're interested in learning more, please visit https://t.co/RnMcE4UrhV. pic.twitter.com/FG36Tx4tJR -- Carol Folt (@PresidentFolt) March 30, 2020

***

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to stream artisitc content.

***

Legistlation announced an expansion of Paid Family Leave. Parents caring for dismissed school children due to coronavirus will now have benefits under Senete Bill 943.

Learn about my #caleg to expand paid fam leave to parents caring for kids due to COVID19: https://t.co/wznvDtIz5k



While federal reps have stepped up I'm worried some families will be left behind. We need to ensure everyone is protected from the economic damage imposed by COVID19 pic.twitter.com/2ODic0FHpn -- Senator Ling Ling Chang (@L2ChangCA) March 30, 2020

***

11 LA County nursing homes are being investigated due to a coronavirus outbreak within the facilities. Elderly with underlying medical issues are the most at-risk for the virus.

#COVID19 outbreaks (3 or more cases) identified at 11 skilled-nursing facilities in LA County. The 44 virus-related deaths reported in the county include 6 nursing home residents. @KNX1070? pic.twitter.com/AvJBFH5rGK -- Claudia Peschiutta (@ReporterClaudia) March 30, 2020

***

Amazon, Instacart, and Whole Foods employees go on strike due to neglect in safety measures. Amazon employees work long shifts in crowded warehouses with low pay and no protection.

***

Farmer markets are temporarily suspended due to coronavirus concerns. According to Mayor Eric Garcetti, farmer markets have been "dangerously crowded."

We have seen images of dangerously crowded farmers markets -- so I'm announcing the temporary suspension of farmers markets pending City review of physical distancing plans needed to keep communities safe. We will review plans immediately so markets can stay open this week. -- Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 31, 2020

***

Officials consider the OC Fairgrounds as hospital overflow as Orange County prepares for a surge of coronavirus cases to hit in the coming weeks.

***

MIT researcher, Lydia Bourouib, declares that coronavirus droplets can travel as far as 27 feet. Bourouib's research calls for more distance from those infected who are coughing or sneezing.

?@MIT's Dr. Lydia Bourouiba warns: "pathogen-bearing droplets of ALL sizes can travel 23-27 feet."



She also warns: "droplets that settle along the trajectory can contaminate surfaces"--and "residues or droplet nuclei" may "stay suspended in the air for HOURS."--#COVID19 #masks pic.twitter.com/zEujYOi1TK -- Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) March 31, 2020

***

Disneyland resort has announced that they will only start accepting reservations for travel dates starting from June 1st due to coronavirus.

***

CDC debates whether to encourage the public to wear face masks or not.

CDC does not have updated guidance scheduled to come out on this topic. See current CDC guidance regarding the use of facemasks: https://t.co/DiX7VzdqDp -- CDC (@CDCgov) March 28, 2020

***

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has a 'mild' case of Coronavirus, but is still running the government and its response to the pandemic from home.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri -- Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

***

LA Protects is a new portal on Mayor Garcetti's website that connects people who need non-medical masks with firms that can make them. A local clothing company and hospital are working with the city to coordinate the plan. the masks could be used by non-medical hospital employees, grocery clerks and other essential workers.

***

$25 million dollars that's how much Facebooks Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan along with Bill and Melinda Gates are pledging to fight the pandemic. The goal is to fund a group to screen the drugs that are known to have potential effects against coronavirus.

***

A skydiving apparel company in Burbank is making face masks for healthcare workers, first responders and the public. Liquid Sky Sports has orders from around the world and getting funding from donations. If you'd like to donate go to their website or Facebook page.

***

Many healthcare workers at ERs in the US wear CROCS, they're waterproof and easily cleaned and now the shoe manufacturer will donate 10,000 a DAY to workers as they fight the spread of CV. Crocs said it is delivering some shipments straight to hospitals and other facilities, but that it is allowing workers to sign up for the free shoes by going to www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare. It said it will continue to donate the shoes as long as supplies last.

***

Methodist Hospital in Arcadia says they need your help as they brace for a surge in CV cases so they are accepting donations of non latex gloves, paper gowns, N95 masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. you can drop them off at their front desk.

***

Apparently we didn't do so well on the social distancing front last weekend to this weekend the second since Safer at Home was ordered. There are a lot more closures near the beaches.

***

Keeping kids, let alone families, happy during this challenging Safe at Home time isn't easy but here's a few tips on how to help your kids through it.

***

The LA Dept of Aging says seniors who are enrolled in its food programs can still get free packaged and frozen meals from more than 80 locations, they just won't be delivered. Plus the city is arranging virus-tests for many seniors.

***

Costco is temporarily closing 2 hours early to deal with demands of repenishing shelves and their workers are worn out.