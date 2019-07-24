Creepy "IT" Carnival Coming To Hollywood

A free 40-minute experience with ten immersive events, IT Experience Chapter Two will open to the public at Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street on August 15th and run through September 8th, with the doors open from 2:00pm–11:00pm every day.

Check out the official details and poster below, and to learn more, visit the event's official website, where you can make a reservation beginning July 31st:

More info here: theitexperiencechaptertwo.com/

Watch the "IT Chapter Two" trailer: