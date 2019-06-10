Coachella Announces 2020 Dates, Advance Sale This Friday

Goldenvoice has announced the dates for both weekends of Coachella 2020 - taking place April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2020 at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio.

In addition to the dates, the festival also revealed that advanced tickets can be purchased Friday, June 14th at 11am PT. This is your chance to take advantage of the Coachella payment plan, which starts at just $25.

