Coachella Announces 2020 Dates, Advance Sale This Friday

June 10, 2019
Categories: 
Coachella

Goldenvoice has announced the dates for both weekends of Coachella 2020 - taking place April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2020 at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio.

In addition to the dates, the festival also revealed that advanced tickets can be purchased Friday, June 14th at 11am PT. This is your chance to take advantage of the Coachella payment plan, which starts at just $25.

Get complete Advance Sale information HERE.

Who's already looking forward to some fun in the desert next year? Check out our coverage of this year's festival HERE.

Tags: 
Coachella
Coachella 2020
Advance Sale

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: Our Listener’s Pastor Exposed Someone That Did Her Dirty & Why Didn’t Brian Call The Police For His GF? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show - A Team Member Shattered A Listener's Dreams By Skipping Their Party & What's Your Worst GPS Fail?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: What Was Your Epic Yearbook Quote & Bryce Vine Surprises Chelsea On The Phone - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Inspirational Story of a Latina Graduate Who Overcame The Unthinkable - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Which AMP Artist Shot Their Shot w/ Someone From the Show & Are You Team Beyonce In The 'Lean On' Pic Controversy? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio