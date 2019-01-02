The Coachella 2019 Lineup Is Here: Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande to Headline

Goldenvoice has revealed the lineup for the 2019 edition of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival taking place April 12-14 & 19-21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. This year's headliners include Childish Gambino, Australian psychedlic rock band Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande. See the full lineup below!

Passes go on sale this Friday, January 4th at 11am PT via Coachella.com.