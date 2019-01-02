(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Coachella 2019 Lineup Is Here: Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande to Headline

January 2, 2019

Goldenvoice has revealed the lineup for the 2019 edition of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival taking place April 12-14 & 19-21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. This year's headliners include Childish Gambino, Australian psychedlic rock band Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande. See the full lineup below!

Passes go on sale this Friday, January 4th at 11am PT via Coachella.com.

  • GA passes are $429 (weekend 1 passes are listed as "No Longer Available" on the Coachella website)
  • GA & Shuttle Passes are $509
  • VIP passes are $999
  • See camping and other options HERE
  • Buying Passes FAQ

Recent On-Demand Audio
12.14.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Young Mateo Performed ‘Jingle Bells’ On A Phone Call With Santa! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What If Someone Asked You About Role Play On A First Date?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Chelsea Went On A Date With A Guy Just To Admit She’s Been Lying To Him For Months! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
12.13.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio