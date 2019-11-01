Christen's 11 Must-Watch Holiday Movies

November 1, 2019
Christen

It's officially post Halloween time so that obviously means that it's time to cozy up with bae or your friends with some hot chocolate, wine and cozy blankets to watch those feel-good holiday movies to get you into the spirit. Here are Christen Limon's top 11 favorite go-to movies to watch for the holiday season. What's your must-watch holiday movie this time of year?

 

  • The Family Stone 

  • Last Holiday

 

  • The Holiday

 

  • Love Actually

 

  • Stepmom

​​​​​​​

 

  • When Harry Met Sally

​​​​​​​

 

  • Harry Potter (basically all of them)

​​​​​​​

 

  • Nightmare Before Christmas

 

  • The Grinch

​​​​​​​

 

  • The Santa Clause


 

  • Elf

 

