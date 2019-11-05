Christen's Top 6 Favorite Donut Places in LA

November 5, 2019
Christen
Donuts
Categories: 
Uncategorized

Who can deny a fresh, round piece of warm dough covered in sugary goodness? It's National Donut Day and here are 6 places in LA you should try!

  • Randy's Donuts
    • 419 Hindry Avenue
      Inglewood, CA 90301

 

  • California Donuts
    • 3540 W 3rd Street
      Los Angeles, CA 90020

 

 

  • Donut Man
    • ​​​​​​​915 E Rte 66, Glendora, CA 91740

 

 

  • Granny's Donuts
    • 1681 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90063

 

 

  • Donut Friend 
    • 5107 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90065

View this post on Instagram

You did it again Los Angeles! Our #donutfunds program raised $2,393 for the @keepabreast foundation during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October! Thank you so much for your amazing and generous support! . . . This month we will be working with the Downtown Women’s Center and their mission to provide permanent supportive housing and a safe and supportive community fostering dignity, respect, and personal stability for women. Purchase a #compassionfruit donut in November and half of the cost will be donated to the @dwcweb! -- -- . . . #donutfriend #diydonuts #donutyourself #putsomesprinklesonit #vegan #donut #vegandonut #whatveganseat #eeeeeats #sweeeeeats #foodstagram #foodporn #foodbeast #donutscookiesandcream #dailyfoodfeed #plantbased . . . @cardionyx

A post shared by DONUT FRIEND (@donutfriend) on

 

 

  • Darling Donuts & Ice Cream​​​​​​​
    • ​​​​​​​5431 Venice Blvd
      Los Angeles, CA 90019

View this post on Instagram

Our Delicious Cake Donuts ------

A post shared by Darling Donuts & Ice Cream ------ (@darlingdonuts) on

 

Tags: 
Donuts
Doughnuts
National Donut Day
Christen
Christen Limon

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: Do You Have Hair Growing Out Of Strange Places & What Was Krystal Bee Doing To Chelsea’s Body Last Weekend - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: A Listener Shares How Lizzo Changed Her Life & Legendary Moments From We Can Survive - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: What Injury Did You Party With Because Of FOMO & Edgar Found A Condom at the Nail Salon - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: Can You Trust Someone That Moves On Quickly From One Relationship To Another & Your Celebrity Look-Alike - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: What’s Your Craziest Sneaking Out Story & Did Your Favorite Word Make It To The Dictionary? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
View More On-Demand Audio