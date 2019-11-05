Christen's Top 6 Favorite Donut Places in LA
Who can deny a fresh, round piece of warm dough covered in sugary goodness? It's National Donut Day and here are 6 places in LA you should try!
- Randy's Donuts
- 419 Hindry Avenue
Inglewood, CA 90301
- California Donuts
- 3540 W 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90020
- Donut Man
- 915 E Rte 66, Glendora, CA 91740
- Granny's Donuts
- 1681 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90063
- Donut Friend
- 5107 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90065
- Darling Donuts & Ice Cream
- 5431 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
