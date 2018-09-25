Courtesy: RCA Records

Childish Gambino Postpones Forum Show

September 25, 2018

By Bob Diehl | Nicole Slater

Childish Gambino was set to bring his "This is America" tour to the Forum in Inglewood, California on Wednesday night. 

The mulit-talented artist, also known as Donald Glover, had to cut short Sunday night’s performance in Dallas. TMZ reports that he may have aggravated a preexisting injury and broken his foot.

The Forum posted the news of his postponement on their Instagram Account.

Tomorrow’s Childish Gambino show at the Forum has been postponed. Tickets will be valid at the newly scheduled date when announced. Thank you.

Childish Gambino

