Childish Gambino Postpones Forum Show

By Bob Diehl | Nicole Slater

Childish Gambino was set to bring his "This is America" tour to the Forum in Inglewood, California on Wednesday night.

The mulit-talented artist, also known as Donald Glover, had to cut short Sunday night’s performance in Dallas. TMZ reports that he may have aggravated a preexisting injury and broken his foot.

The Forum posted the news of his postponement on their Instagram Account.