Childish Gambino in LA: 'This is My Last Concert Ever'

By Scott T. Sterling

Did Childish Gambino just play his last-ever concert? According to the man himself, the answer is yes.

Donald Glover, the mastermind behind Childish Gambino as well as the breakout TV series, Atlanta, ended his current “This is America” tour with a two-night stand at the Los Angeles Forum.

It was the second of two nights he performed at the Forum, both of which had been rescheduled from earlier in the year when he broke his foot during a show in Dallas.

At the beginning of the show (Dec. 17), Glover informed the crowd that this would be his last-ever show as Childish Gambino. He went on to implore the crowd to “put your phones down” and immerse themselves in the stunning production: “This is not a concert. This is church.”

Bare-chested and draped in gold chains, Childish Gambino stood alone in the center of a packed Los Angeles Forum, looking every bit as iconic as the legendary performers whose appearances are celebrated throughout the arena with historical imagery.

The interactive nature of the production gave the night a touch of the surreality that Glover’s award-winning TV show, Atlanta, perpetuates. At one point, a camera followed him and a posse as they walked through the backstage hallways and stairwells of the Forum like Muhammad Ali heading towards the ring. Glover eventually emerged on a concourse and passed concessions and startled fans along the way before heading back into the main arena.

The singer also took a moment during the show to remember his father, Donald Glover Sr., who passed away recently.

"I lost a lot of good people. I know it’s been a tough year for everybody, that’s what’s crazy,” Glover mused before a heartfelt reading of “Riot” from the Grammy-winning album, Awaken, My Love! “I wish I could change everything for everybody."



