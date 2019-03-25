Cheetos Announces New Double Cheese Egg Puffs Just In Time For Easter

March 25, 2019

Cheetos are already good as is. Cheetos Puffs are even better. So make way for a new kind of chips. Cheetos just announced they're making a double cheese flavored puffs in the shape of an egg - perfect timing for the start of spring and Easter. According to the Cheeto bag, these egg puffs are even cheesier than they regular puffs. Double the cheese means double the fun, amirite, ladies?

You can find these egg-cellent chips at your local Target store.

Target

