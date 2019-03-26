Jussie Smollett

Charges Dropped In Case Against Jussie Smollett

All criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped Tuesday, according to his legal team. Smollett made an "emergency court appearance" in Chicago on Tuesday. His team was expected to talk following the hearing. Smollett's attorney, Mark Geragos was named Monday in a case accusing lawyer Michael Avenatti of trying to extort Nike.

Geragos is not charged with a crime, but sources familiar with the Avenatti investigation confirm Geragos is named as an unidentified co-conspirator. The 61-year-old celebrity lawyer hasn't responded to requests for comment, according to AP. Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of lying to the police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago. He was permission to travel to New York and California to meet with lawyers, but the actor needed to give the court at least 48 hours' prior notice. Smollett was charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct.

