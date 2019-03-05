Celebrate Spring a little early with Peeps Cereal

By Reanna Hilario

Happy Fat Tuesday!

To celebrate the start of Spring, Kellogg’s released a new type of cereal inspired by Peeps marshmallows. The cereal is a marshmallow flavored cereal in the bright blue, pink, and yellow colors we all know and love. In the cereal pieces are bits of white marshmallows you’re used to seeing in cereals like Apple Jacks or Oreo O’s. You can find this delectable cereal at your local Target store for a limited time.

What do you think of this cereal? Is it as good as it sounds?