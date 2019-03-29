Cardi B will reportedly be getting a Las Vegas residency

Cardi B Stars in Palms Casino Resort Campaign

March 29, 2019
Music News

Alongside Cardi B, this star studded Vegas campaign for Palms Casino Resort cameos Ezra Miller, Emily Ratajkowski, Ryan Sheckler skating around, Ozuna and Marshmello chilling in the background and Rita Ora brushing her grills.

Earlier this year, the Palms Casino Resort announced Cardi B’s Vegas residency at KAOS nightclub starting this Spring.

Who’s ready for a road trip to Vegas?

@palms #palmspartner ITS FINNA BE LIT IN VEGAS AT THE PALMS !!I CANT WAIT!!!!

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on



Enter HERE for a chance to win a trip to see Cardi B at Bonarroo Music Festival.

Cardi B

Cardi B
