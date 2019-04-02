Cardi B, Juice WRLD and More Transform Into Literal Works Of Art
Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Jaden Smith and Gunna become statues for Spotify’s RapCaviar Pantheon.
The four hip-hop stars will be inducted into a special hall of fame in New York. These life sizesculptures will be displayed at the Spotify Installation at the Brooklyn Museum from April 3-7.
Each artist is recognized for “making an undeniable impact” on the Hip Hop genre.
Cardi. Juice. Gunna. Jaden. Four young pioneers. Four monuments to their success. This is #RapCaviarPantheon.
#CardiB is making history her own way. The Bronx way. Now her legacy will live on forever. #RapCaviarPantheon on display at Brooklyn Museum April 3-7.
The world is his -- #JuiceWRLD is breaking boundaries and blurring genre lines with ease. Now he’s immortalized forever. #RapCaviarPantheon on display at Brooklyn Museum April 3-7.