8/22/2018 - Cardi B arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018, Radio City, New York.

© Doug Peters/EMPICS (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Cardi B, Juice WRLD and More Transform Into Literal Works Of Art

April 2, 2019

Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Jaden Smith and Gunna become statues for Spotify’s RapCaviar Pantheon.

The four hip-hop stars will be inducted into a special hall of fame in New York. These life sizesculptures will be displayed at the Spotify Installation at the Brooklyn Museum from April 3-7.

Each artist is recognized for “making an undeniable impact” on the Hip Hop genre.  

Cardi. Juice. Gunna. Jaden. Four young pioneers. Four monuments to their success. This is #RapCaviarPantheon.

A post shared by RapCaviar (@rapcaviar) on

#CardiB is making history her own way. The Bronx way. Now her legacy will live on forever. #RapCaviarPantheon on display at Brooklyn Museum April 3-7.

A post shared by RapCaviar (@rapcaviar) on

 

The world is his -- #JuiceWRLD is breaking boundaries and blurring genre lines with ease. Now he’s immortalized forever. #RapCaviarPantheon on display at Brooklyn Museum April 3-7.

A post shared by RapCaviar (@rapcaviar) on

Cardi B
Juice WRLD
