Camila Cabello Shares 'Rolling Stone' Cover

By Sarah Carroll

It's a dream come true for Camila Cabello! The 21-year-old pop star landed her very own cover of Rolling Stone.

Check out some of our favorite quotes from the candid interview...

On why she decided to leave Fifth Harmony to pursue her solo career:

“I don’t think there was ever a point where I was like, ‘I want to leave because I’m the breakout star.’ We were just really young. If we were in the same situation now, it would probably be fine for everyone to make their own music while being in the group, because I think everyone understands now that you can’t limit people. That’s why people break free.”

On how she met Taylor Swift through Hailee Steinfeld after a bad breakup:

“She sent me a breakup playlist and said, ‘Come over. Let’s talk about it,’…I think the Haim girls were there. It was, like, a girls-night thing.”

On her hit song 'Havana':

“Nobody wanted to make it a single. They said that radio would never play it, that it was too slow, too chill….It just taught me a huge lesson: Screw whatever’s ‘going to work’ – you just have to go with the thing that you feel is the most you.”