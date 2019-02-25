California High Schools Might Soon Be Required To Teach Financial Literacy

February 25, 2019

Last week a study revealed that California high schools have not done a good job of teaching students financial literacy. Many students leave high shcool without much of an idea on how to manage their personal finances & a new bill (assembly bill 1087) hopes to change that by requiring California high schools to require teaching financial literacy as part of the already required economics course.

The financial literacy teachings would center around the following:

  • Fundamentals of banking for personal use
  • Principles of budgeting and personal finance
  • Employment and factors that affect net income
  • Uses and effects of credit

It would be mandatory to pass the course in order graduate. Click HERE for more details. 

 

