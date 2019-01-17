Dreamstime

California Approves Home Marijuana Deliveries Statewide

January 17, 2019

California is going to allow home deliveries of legal pot into areas which don't allow sales of marijuana. 

The Bureau of Cannabis Control sides with legal pot sellers who feel people who are customers are being cut off from buying it because the local community either has banned sales or not decided yet how to handle legal pot.

Police chiefs oppose the rule, saying it'll create an unruly grey-market of largely hidden pot transactions while undercutting local control. It clarifies the situation state lawyers have been dealing with in trying to figure out the actual intent of the law passed by voters, to allow pot to be sold and used legally.

Read the full story on KNX1070

